Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 68.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 34.99 crore

Net Loss of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 68.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 118.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 364.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 485.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.41% to Rs 139.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.9942.32 -17 139.51381.32 -63 OPM %-312.32-376.30 --258.67-171.46 - PBDT-64.72-112.52 42 -354.42-464.06 24 PBT-67.14-114.47 41 -363.82-472.90 23 NP-68.11-118.15 42 -364.14-485.14 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Larsen &amp; Toubro completes divestment of its stake in L&amp;T Infrastructure Development Projects

L&amp;T completes divestment of entire 51% stake in L&amp;T Infra Development Projects

Industrials stocks edge higher

Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

Progrex Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 33.42% in the March 2024 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story