Manali Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 256.28 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 256.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.09% to Rs 19.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 1032.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1177.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales256.28333.52 -23 1032.351177.09 -12 OPM %6.751.82 -4.336.31 - PBDT20.678.93 131 64.2193.14 -31 PBT13.542.42 460 38.8969.97 -44 NP1.30-0.45 LP 19.2150.67 -62

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

