Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 295.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.52% to Rs 44.21 croreNet profit of Avance Technologies rose 295.65% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 160.52% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.2116.97 161 OPM %6.184.07 -PBDT2.730.69 296 PBT2.730.69 296 NP2.730.69 296
