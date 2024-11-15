Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 295.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.52% to Rs 44.21 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies rose 295.65% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 160.52% to Rs 44.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.2116.976.184.072.730.692.730.692.730.69

