India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 24.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 153.66 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 24.14% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 153.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.153.66131.0313.0318.2925.9426.7924.3325.0023.8119.18

