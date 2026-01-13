M & B Engineering gains on bagging domestic order

M & B Engineering gained 2.13% to Rs 352.15 after the company announced that it, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, has secured a domestic order worth Rs 63.50 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order involves the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building and structural steel. The project is to be executed over a period of 8.5 months. Of the total order value, Rs 12.34 crore relates to erection work to be carried out by its subsidiary, Phenix Building Solutions.

M&B Engineering said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity, but the name of the customer could not be disclosed due to confidentiality obligations.