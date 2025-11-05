M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.74% to Rs 17.99 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) declined 55.18% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.74% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.9922.1416.6832.163.427.283.187.102.385.31

