M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 31.11% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 341.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.341.37364.3718.3219.6353.3463.8830.8444.4422.3432.43

