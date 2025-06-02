M&M gains as total sales rises 17% YoY to 84,110 units in May'25

Mahindra & Mahindra added 1.55% to Rs 3,024.55 after its overall auto sales grew by 17.33% to 84,110 vehicles sold in May 2025 as against 71,682 vehicles sold in May 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra & Mahindras (M&M) total auto sales declined 2.11% in May 2025 compared to 85,925 units sold in April 2025.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, registering a growth of 21% YoY and overall, 54,819 vehicles, including exports.

The company sold 21,392 units of commercial vehicles (LCV+MHCV) in May 2025, down 46.05% from 39,652 units sold in May 2024. Three-wheelers (including electric 3Ws) sales grew 11% YoY to 6,635 units in May 2025.

Total exports for the month stood at 3,652 vehicles, registering a growth of 37% on YoY basis. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, In May, we achieved SUV sales of 52,431 units, a growth of 21%, and total vehicle sales of 84,110 units, a 17% growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio. Further, the company's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced that its total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during May 2025 were at 40,643 units, up 9.52% from 37,109 units in May 2024.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 10.43% to 38,914 units in May 2025, compared to 35,237 units sold in May 2024. Tractor exports fell 8% to 1,729 units in May 2025, compared to 1,872 units during the same period last year. Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We have sold 38914 tractors in the domestic market during May25, a growth of 10% over last year. Early advancement of above normal Southwest monsoon should bode well for kharif sowing. Land preparation activities are progressing well for paddy sowing. Approval of hike in MSP for Paddy and other kharif crops will bring positive sentiments among farmers. Better reservoir levels, Government announcement of record foodgrain production and introduction of various schemes will help farmers aim higher productivity going forward and in turn augur well for tractor demand. In the exports market, we have sold 1729 tractors.