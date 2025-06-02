Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12432 shares

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 62.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12432 shares. The stock rose 12.66% to Rs.8,981.00. Volumes stood at 15250 shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1498.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.76% to Rs.83.28. Volumes stood at 59.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank notched up volume of 800.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 103.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.89% to Rs.41.79. Volumes stood at 303.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd recorded volume of 84.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.22% to Rs.308.45. Volumes stood at 8.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 38.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.01% to Rs.156.26. Volumes stood at 12.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

