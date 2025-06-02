Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

MMTC Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 78.39 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd lost 7.39% to Rs 270.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45461 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 11781. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11165 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd slipped 6.41% to Rs 271.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30737 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd shed 5.86% to Rs 172.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SPML Infra jumps after winning Rs 258 crore project from CMWSSB

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Tata Motors' total sales slumps 9% to 72,753 units in April 25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story