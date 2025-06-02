MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.

MMTC Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 78.39 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd lost 7.39% to Rs 270.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45461 shares in the past one month. Force Motors Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 11781. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11165 shares in the past one month. Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd slipped 6.41% to Rs 271.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30737 shares in the past one month.