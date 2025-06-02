MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.
Indo Count Industries Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2025.
MMTC Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 78.39 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indo Count Industries Ltd lost 7.39% to Rs 270.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45461 shares in the past one month.
Force Motors Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 11781. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11165 shares in the past one month.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd slipped 6.41% to Rs 271.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30737 shares in the past one month.
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd shed 5.86% to Rs 172.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app