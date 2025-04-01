SSWL spurts after net turnover jumps 27% YoY in March 2025

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) jumped 4.36% to Rs 185.55 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 433.70 crore for March 2025, registering a 27.29% YoY growth compared to Rs 340.72 crore posted in March 2024.

The company's gross turnover jumped 27.49% to Rs 529.15 crore in March 2025 from Rs 415.05 crore recorded in March 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment surged by 24% YoY, the alloy segment gained 63% YoY, the truck segment climbed 30% YoY and the tractor segment increased 16% YoY. However, the passenger car-steel segment declined 8% and the 2&3-wheeler segment fell 20% YoY in March 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment soared by 24% YoY, the alloy segment surged 50% YoY, the truck segment jumped 32% YoY and the tractor segment increased 16% YoY. However, the passenger car-steel segment shed 1% and the 2&3-wheeler segment tumbled 34% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys standalone net profit shed 13.6% to Rs 51.44 crore on 3.21% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

