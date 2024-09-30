Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maan Aluminium Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Aksh Optifibre Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2024.

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Aksh Optifibre Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maan Aluminium Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 171.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16964 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd spiked 17.51% to Rs 66.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52398 shares in the past one month.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd soared 12.60% to Rs 139.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aksh Optifibre Ltd added 9.95% to Rs 9.06. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71940 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Painful policy choices loom after China's monumental consumer stimulus plan

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,000pts, Nifty at 25,900; Financials, auto drag most

No infighting in BJP, confident of forming govt for 3rd time: Nayab Saini

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Mominul gets 100, BAN 205 for 6 at lunch

Ongoing search operations in J&K's Kathua, Rajouri extended to fresh areas

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story