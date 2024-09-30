Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2024. Saregama India Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vakrangee Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 34.68 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd surged 8.52% to Rs 613.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45244 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd spiked 7.30% to Rs 229.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83905 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd spurt 7.18% to Rs 232.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd jumped 6.18% to Rs 7629.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4037 shares in the past one month.

