Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 46.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 46.90% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 212.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 189.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

