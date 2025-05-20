Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macfos consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Macfos consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 52.98% to Rs 62.57 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 8.22% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.98% to Rs 62.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.47% to Rs 17.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.84% to Rs 255.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.5740.90 53 255.06125.13 104 OPM %10.3215.31 -9.5812.44 - PBDT6.826.25 9 24.9015.41 62 PBT6.526.06 8 24.0214.73 63 NP4.874.50 8 17.9210.83 65

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

