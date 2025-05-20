Macfos consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.98% to Rs 62.57 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 8.22% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.98% to Rs 62.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.47% to Rs 17.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.84% to Rs 255.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

62.5740.90255.06125.1310.3215.319.5812.446.826.2524.9015.416.526.0624.0214.734.874.5017.9210.83

