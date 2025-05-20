Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.04% in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
May 20 2025
Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 1737.37 crore

Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra declined 73.04% to Rs 43.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 1737.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1634.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1417.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 103.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.34% to Rs 6343.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4488.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1737.371634.19 6 6343.974488.57 41 OPM %16.6822.49 -24.1720.35 - PBDT21.48-20.05 LP 476.41-218.28 LP PBT-126.69-132.48 4 -123.44-504.55 76 NP43.72162.18 -73 1417.53-103.03 LP

