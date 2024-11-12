Macfos standalone net profit rises 206.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 232.36% to Rs 89.87 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 206.34% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 232.36% to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.89.8727.049.9110.958.662.908.472.736.282.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News