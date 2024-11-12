Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Macfos standalone net profit rises 206.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Macfos standalone net profit rises 206.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 232.36% to Rs 89.87 crore

Net profit of Macfos rose 206.34% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 232.36% to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales89.8727.04 232 OPM %9.9110.95 -PBDT8.662.90 199 PBT8.472.73 210 NP6.282.05 206

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

