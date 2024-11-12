Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.73% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.73% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.021.3249.0223.480.070.240.040.210.030.16

