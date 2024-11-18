Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 866.67% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 866.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.290.033.45-200.000.01-0.050.01-0.050.01-0.05

