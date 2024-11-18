Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 227.78% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Textiles reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 227.78% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.18 228 OPM %-57.63-155.56 -PBDT-0.33-0.25 -32 PBT-0.45-0.38 -18 NP-0.45-0.28 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Once operational, water taxis to save time to Navi Mumbai airport: Gadkari

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Latest LIVE: Protester killed in firing during clash with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

Debt MFs bounce back: Rs 1.57 lakh cr inflows in October, liquid funds lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,100; Nifty at 23,400; IT, Oil, PSB weigh

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story