Madhav Marbles and Granites consolidated net profit rises 245.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net profit of Madhav Marbles and Granites rose 245.24% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 39.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.5911.61 0 39.9047.23 -16 OPM %5.445.08 --2.331.02 - PBDT1.631.40 16 0.983.71 -74 PBT0.890.13 585 -1.81-1.01 -79 NP1.450.42 245 -1.45-2.02 28

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

