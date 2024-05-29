Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 33.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 33.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.20% to Rs 15.51 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money declined 33.40% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.20% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.00% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 80.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.5123.22 -33 80.6686.39 -7 OPM %6.2515.85 -11.5713.16 - PBDT4.877.91 -38 23.5522.37 5 PBT4.647.65 -39 22.6521.46 6 NP3.435.15 -33 15.1915.04 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

PB Fintech's subsidiary gets approval from IRDAI to act as 'composite insurance broker'

Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 38.59% in the December 2023 quarter

PB Fintech jumps as unit gets IRDAI nod to sell reinsurance products

Asian Paints drops after broker downgrade

Mahanagar Gas tumbles on brokerage downgrade

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2024 quarter

V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story