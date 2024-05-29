Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 33.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.20% to Rs 15.51 croreNet profit of Delphi World Money declined 33.40% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.20% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.00% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 80.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News