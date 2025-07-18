Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.27% to Rs 29.49 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 4.12% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.27% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.4934.4010.5110.037.156.676.025.524.043.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News