Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 81.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 81.67% to Rs 1178.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 648.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.98% to Rs 7387.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6539.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

