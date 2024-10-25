Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 188.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 188.57% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.335.6913.649.491.450.591.350.481.010.35

