Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 3.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 21.81 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 3.81% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 21.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.8125.2210.648.962.022.021.691.801.091.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News