Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 326.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 329.17% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 326.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 329.17% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.060.4866.0229.170.990.200.980.190.810.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News