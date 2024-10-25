Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 326.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Sales rise 329.17% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 326.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 329.17% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.060.48 329 OPM %66.0229.17 -PBDT0.990.20 395 PBT0.980.19 416 NP0.810.19 326

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

