Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.280.2317.8600.720.700.700.680.510.50

