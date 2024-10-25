Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.23 22 OPM %17.860 -PBDT0.720.70 3 PBT0.700.68 3 NP0.510.50 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Fairfax not to bring down CSB Bank stake in 5 years: MD & CEO Pralay Mondal

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story