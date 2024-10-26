Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 222.58% to Rs 995.52 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 4.59% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 222.58% to Rs 995.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales995.52308.61 223 OPM %1.852.34 -PBDT29.6524.77 20 PBT25.9020.93 24 NP19.9720.93 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story