ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 41.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 41.63% to Rs 117.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 771.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 715.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.771.56715.5935.8634.93231.61191.26161.10115.52117.9983.31

