Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 42.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 156.35 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 42.63% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 156.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.12% to Rs 102.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 597.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

156.35137.21597.24560.4328.9039.2534.4132.7941.0662.59185.17180.0630.4551.71142.72140.5522.3338.92102.69102.81

