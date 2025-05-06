Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 42.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 156.35 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 42.63% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 156.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.12% to Rs 102.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 597.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content