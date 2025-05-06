Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 10.41% to Rs 3213.39 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 8.13% to Rs 581.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 633.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.41% to Rs 3213.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2910.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.53% to Rs 2081.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1771.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.84% to Rs 12541.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3213.392910.35 10 12541.0811213.20 12 OPM %66.4675.78 -68.0467.41 - PBDT809.67830.41 -2 2938.682388.07 23 PBT809.67830.41 -2 2938.682388.07 23 NP581.91633.44 -8 2081.791771.22 18

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

