Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.41% to Rs 3213.39 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 8.13% to Rs 581.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 633.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.41% to Rs 3213.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2910.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.53% to Rs 2081.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1771.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.84% to Rs 12541.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11213.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3213.392910.3512541.0811213.2066.4675.7868.0467.41809.67830.412938.682388.07809.67830.412938.682388.07581.91633.442081.791771.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News