Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 36.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 155.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 119.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 98.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 621.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 638.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

