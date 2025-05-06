Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 7.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.65% to Rs 848.32 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 7.64% to Rs 289.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.65% to Rs 848.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.26% to Rs 1109.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1044.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 2457.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1952.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

