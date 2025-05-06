Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.64% to Rs 45.27 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 16.67% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.64% to Rs 45.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.76% to Rs 17.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 134.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

