Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 70.64% to Rs 45.27 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 16.67% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.64% to Rs 45.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.76% to Rs 17.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 134.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.2726.53 71 134.79103.58 30 OPM %18.2013.72 -19.6413.92 - PBDT9.164.66 97 31.3119.88 57 PBT4.803.80 26 24.1117.48 38 NP3.362.88 17 17.6813.12 35

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

