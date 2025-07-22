Indices close flat amid cautious sentiment ahead of U.S. trade deal deadline

Domestic equity benchmarks closed mostly flat today, registering slight losses as investor sentiment remained cautious. Market participants continued to grapple with uncertainty ahead of the August 1 deadline for a potential U.S. trade agreement. The Nifty index settled just below the 25,100 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with PSU banks and realty stocks experiencing notable declines.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 13.53 points or 0.02% to 82,186.61. The Nifty 50 index fell 29.80 points or 0.12% to 25,060.90.

Tata Motors (down 2.04%), Adani Ports & SEZ (down 1.93%) and Reliance Industries (down 1.08%) were major drags.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.17%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,790 shares rose and 2,231 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.01% to 10.75. Economy: India's core industries, which include eight key sectors, grew by 1.7% in June 2025, improving from a revised growth rate of 1.2% in May but significantly lower than the 5% growth recorded in June 2024.

These eight core industries account for 40.27% of the total weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.05% to 6.296 from the previous close of 6.300. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.3700 compared with its close of 86.3100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement fell 0.18% to Rs 99,150. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 97.79.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.18% to 4.387. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 62 cents, or 0.90% to $68.59 a barrel. Global Markets: Most European shares tanked on Tuesday on lingering tariff uncertainties, while investors continued to wade through a deluge of quarterly corporate earnings. Asian stocks ended mixed as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house. Wall Street offered little direction, with US indices closing mostly flat overnight despite hitting fresh intraday records. The spotlight this week remains firmly on corporate earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report on Wednesday.

By the close in New York, the Dow slipped 0.04%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%. Stocks in Spotlight: Eternal zoomed 10.56% after its quick commerce business, Blinkit, surpassed the food delivery segment in revenue during Q1 FY26. Eternal's quick commerce segment (Blinkit) Q1 revenue stood at Rs 2,400 crore (+155% YoY), surpassing the food ordering and delivery segment revenue of Rs 2,261 crore (+16.43% YoY). Eternal reported a 90.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore on a 70.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 7,167crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 63.18% to Rs 88 crore from Rs 239 crore in Q1 FY25. The decline in profit was attributed to continued investments and subsidy expenses aimed at expanding the Blinkit business.

Info Edge, which held a 12.38% stake in Eternal as of June 2025, saw its shares benefit sharply from Eternal's rally. Info Edge (India) rose 4.10% today. SML Isuzu hit an upper limit of 10% after the company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Q1 FY24. AGI Greenpac surged 14.76% During the quarter, profit before tax jumped 39.6% year-on-year to Rs 118 crore, while profit after tax surged 40.5% YoY to Rs 89 crore, translating into a net margin of 12.3%. The companys net sales stood at Rs 687.66 crore in Q1 FY26, up 21.42% YoY, driven by improving operational efficiencies.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company dropped 11.15% following its subdued Q1 results. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 4.46% to Rs 28.10 crore while net sales declined 1.20% to Rs 272.00 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared to the same period last year. Blue Jet Healthcare hit a lower circuit of 10% after the companys standalone net profit fell 17.19% to Rs 91.17 crore despite 4.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 354.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Colgate Palmolive (India) fell 0.60%. The company reported 11.91% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 320.62 crore on 4.38% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,420.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Parag Milk Foods tanked 4.04%. The company reported a 1.02% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.58 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27.30 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operation rose by 12.34% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 851.52 crore during the period under review. Latent View Analytics added 3.26% after the company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.6 crore on a 31.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 5% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.29 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).