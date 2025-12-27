Magellanic Cloud's subsidiary bags work order from IRCTC

Magellanic Cloud said that its wholly owned subsidiary Provigil Surveillance has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The contract, valued at Rs 2.25 crore, involves the deployment of a real-time, AI-enabled CCTV live-streaming and analytics solution for monitoring IRCTC-authorized kitchen units through a centralized portal.

The project is aimed at enhancing hygiene compliance, governance, transparency, and proactive detection of operational irregularities in catering operations.

Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Global CEO & managing director, Magellanic Cloud, said: "The deployment of an AI-driven live-streaming and analytics platform reflects the companys advanced domain expertise in next-generation surveillance systems and its commitment to enabling higher standards of transparency, quality assurance, and operational oversight through technology.