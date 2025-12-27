Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Eraaya Lifespaces allots 42 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 December 2025

The board of Eraaya Lifespaces at its meeting held on 26 December 2025 has approved the allotment of 42,00,000 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 81/- each (including a premium of Rs. 80/- each), consequent to conversion of equal number warrants. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 19,48,94,160/-consisting of 19,48,94,160 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

