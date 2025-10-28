Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Through its subsidiary - Provigil Surveillance
Provigil Surveillance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South Central Railway, Guntur Division (GNT Division), for the replacement of video surveillance at different locations at various railway stations and the provision of video recording facilities at relay rooms/ station master rooms across the Division.
The total value of the contract is Rs 2.40 crore. This project is designed to enhance passenger safety, station monitoring and asset protection while ensuring real-time visibility, cyber-secure data management, and improved operational efficiency through advanced video analytics and centralized control capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app