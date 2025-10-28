Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Through its subsidiary - Provigil Surveillance

Provigil Surveillance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South Central Railway, Guntur Division (GNT Division), for the replacement of video surveillance at different locations at various railway stations and the provision of video recording facilities at relay rooms/ station master rooms across the Division.

The total value of the contract is Rs 2.40 crore. This project is designed to enhance passenger safety, station monitoring and asset protection while ensuring real-time visibility, cyber-secure data management, and improved operational efficiency through advanced video analytics and centralized control capabilities.