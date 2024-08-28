Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 39.16 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.1634.33 14 OPM %2.96-2.39 -PBDT1.24-0.66 LP PBT0.31-1.73 LP NP0.17-1.95 LP

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

