Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 17.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.660.5996.97172.880.400.600.380.580.290.35

