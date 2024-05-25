Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.470.46 2 1.841.83 1 OPM %36.1739.13 -40.2245.36 - PBDT0.170.18 -6 0.680.81 -16 PBT0.080.05 60 0.240.34 -29 NP0.210.10 110 -1.240.39 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

