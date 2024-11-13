Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 154.74 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 85.16% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 154.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales154.74185.77 -17 OPM %1.892.22 -PBDT2.083.76 -45 PBT0.161.99 -92 NP0.231.55 -85
