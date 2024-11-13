Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 154.74 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 85.16% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 154.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.154.74185.771.892.222.083.760.161.990.231.55

