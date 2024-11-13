Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 93.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 1174.33 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 93.95% to Rs 73.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 1174.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1021.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1174.331021.3113.8113.71139.5573.18115.8349.7473.0437.66

