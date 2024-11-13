Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.91 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 373.64 croreNet Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 373.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 371.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales373.64371.39 1 OPM %3.481.64 -PBDT5.91-6.14 LP PBT-9.38-21.41 56 NP-13.91-18.37 24
