Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.91 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 373.64 crore

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 373.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 371.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.373.64371.393.481.645.91-6.14-9.38-21.41-13.91-18.37

