Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 359.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 209.46 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 359.70% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 209.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.209.46171.455.043.357.423.195.370.723.080.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News