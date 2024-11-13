Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.150.236.6765.220.010.150.010.150.010.15

