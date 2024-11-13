Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.23 -35 OPM %6.6765.22 -PBDT0.010.15 -93 PBT0.010.15 -93 NP0.010.15 -93

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

