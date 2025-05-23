Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 146.15% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net Loss of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 146.15% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 402.70% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.13 146 1.860.37 403 OPM %-59.380 --18.28-81.08 - PBDT-0.13-0.01 -1200 -0.060.01 PL PBT-0.13-0.01 -1200 -0.060.01 PL NP-0.19-0.07 -171 -0.14-0.05 -180

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

