Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1205.1, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 17.16% in last one month.