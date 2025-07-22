Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 324 Crore

Mahanagar Gas has reported 13.98% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 324.32 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 284.53 crore posted in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 24.30% YoY to Rs 1,975.92 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 28.60%, while revenue from operations increased by 5.95% in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 437.77 crore in the June FY26 quarter, up 14.09% from Rs 383.69 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
EBITDA increased by 15.98% YoY to Rs 485.36 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 stood at 24.56%, compared to 26.33% in Q1 FY25.
Total sales volume for the June 2025 quarter was 384.86 million standard cubic meters (SCM), up 9.61% YoY. During the same period, CNG sales volume reached 271.31 million SCM, reflecting a growth of 7.54% YoY, while PNG sales aggregated to 113.55 million SCM, up 14.89% YoY.
Mahanagar Gas is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.
The scrip declined 1.87% to Rs 1484.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app